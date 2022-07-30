popular
Hammers, pigs, cows can make a farmer cuss
- Andy and Renie Bowman
Andy has always said that his dad, whom I never had the privilege of meeting, was a fairly mild-mannered easy-going guy who was respected and well-liked in his rural community. He was a baseball coach and a church-goer. It seems he had a friendly word for everyone. Even when riled, he wasn’t a man to easily lose control of his temper. Like everyone, he did have one, but he just usually kept it pretty well under — except.
From listening to the family telling stories of yesteryear, there were two things in life that made that man lose his grip. One was cows and pigs that refused to cooperate when they were being loaded into the chute, and the other that lit his fuse was hitting his thumb with a badly-aimed hammer blow.
From what I understand, a stubborn Bossy the Cow or Pearl the Pig could suddenly become the recipient of very imaginative names not normally given to four-legged animals. On fence-building days, the air on their farm would take on a whole new shade of blue when his dad splattered his thumb at that task. Then, his kids would spend the next half hour searching for his hammer, eventually finding it in the neighbor’s pasture. Sound kind of familiar?
You may not be a hammer-wielding farmer with bad aim and five kids snickering when you miss, and you may not be the proud owner of panicked pigs and cows that suddenly have their own ideas when it comes to being loaded up and taken to the slaughter house.
However, you probably are the owner of a temper. Whether it reminds people of instantly-combustible fire from hell itself or slow-simmering volcanic lava, you most likely own one. It seems to be part of being a human being. I have never met anyone yet who absolutely never has a flare-up of that ‘thing’ inside of us, that attitude that lets those around us know we are not a happy camper.
Maybe, you actually are known worldwide as "Calm Calvin" or "Sweetheart Sara." You are one of those rare species who never shows any anger or disgust, and never disagrees with anyone. Then, I would venture to guess you may privately deal with things like tension headaches, upset stomach, sudden diarrhea or stomach ulcers — not a good trade-off.
Want a better plan? Learn to express your displeasure (without a missing hammer), listen to the opposing opinion if there is any, create a workable solution, ask and give forgiveness when needed and then move on.
Life is way-y-y-y-y-y too hard to spend your time holding your emotions in so tightly that you become ill. Eventually, you will find yourself spending a portion of your time dealing with that illness instead of just simply living openly and honestly. Learn to feel it, express it and deal with it.
However, just remember that everyone else is dealing with difficult emotions and situations, too. Let’s cut each other some slack.
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife Renie now author the column “Coffeetime with Brother Andy,” writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint. The new “Coffeetime With Andy and Renie Podcast” can be found at www.coffeetimecolumn.com or your favorite podcaster site.
