Hannah McKenzie Act signing HB2686

Rep. Rick West with Mark and Shana McKenzie who is holding a picture of their daughter, Hannah, along with other people from the community of Pocola with Gov. Kevin Stitt after he ceremonially signed a copy of the Hannah McKenzie Act in the Blue Room at the Capitol on Thursday.

 Photo Courtesy State Rep. Rick West Office

Pocola Middle School Principal Mark McKenzie met with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday, two months after the Hannah McKenzie Act was signed into law on May 15 to enact regulations on opioid substitution treatment programs.

Hannah McKenzie died of a methadone overdose in 2017. Mark McKenzie and his wife, Shana, spent the past four years working to get legislation passed for this regulation. After his Pocola girls basketball team won the Class 2A state championship against Howe in March 2022, McKenzie stepped down from coaching to focus on passing the bill that is named for his only daughter.

