Pocola Middle School Principal Mark McKenzie met with Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on Thursday, two months after the Hannah McKenzie Act was signed into law on May 15 to enact regulations on opioid substitution treatment programs.
Hannah McKenzie died of a methadone overdose in 2017. Mark McKenzie and his wife, Shana, spent the past four years working to get legislation passed for this regulation. After his Pocola girls basketball team won the Class 2A state championship against Howe in March 2022, McKenzie stepped down from coaching to focus on passing the bill that is named for his only daughter.
McKenzie said it was a hard decision to leave coaching to work on the legislation.
Rep. Rick West of Heavener was the sponsor of the House version of the bill.
“When he ran for office, he came to my office asking for support. I told him what needed to happen. He said he'd do all he can,” McKenzie said. “He kept his word.”
In a statement, West said he found while studying the issue that local treatment centers were largely unregulated.
"This has been a hard fight, but I'm glad to see this finally become law as I believe it will help save lives," he said.
Rep. Eddy Dempsey also helped pass the House bill.
The bill passed through the House 88-0 on March 23.
Sen. Paul Rosino of Oklahoma City presented the Senate version on the Senate floor. The bill passed the Senate unanimously in late April. Lobbyist Pat Hall of Norman facilitated work in talking with state senators.
McKenzie remembered getting the autopsy after Hannah's death and learning that she had methadone in her system.
McKenzie found that the opioid substitution treatment clinics were unregulated.
McKenzie said he hopes the Hannah McKenzie Act curbs the practice and puts rules in place for these clinics so that no one else dies as a result of drug diversion.
“We can't bring our daughter back, but maybe we can keep someone else's from dying,” he said.