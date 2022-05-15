breaking
Happily Ever After Women's Conference slated Monday, Tuesday at Bokoshe First Assembly of God Church
BOKOSHE — Bokoshe First Assembly of God Church, located at 30394 Main Street, and Ledford Family Ministries have teamed up to bring "The Truth About Happily Ever After Women's Conference" with two day sessions beginning at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
This conference will deal with those sensitive issues in the lives of today's women.
Speakers will include pastors and authors Stan and Alice Ledford, who have been the senior pastors for 36 years. Since 1994, they have been involved in jail and prison ministries.
The last eight years, the Ledfords have been reaching out and ministering to those with addiction issues. Their latest book, "You Are a Picker," was written keeping ladies in mind who have walked in some very dark places.
The Ledfords deal with abuse and rejection as well as a multitude of other issues for today's women.
Pastor Doyle Martin and the Bokoshe First Assembly of God invites those who would like to attend.
For additional information, call (479) 629-5492.
