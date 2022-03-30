breaking
HDP executive director shares what's new downtown with Kiwanis Club
- David Seeley
Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham shared what is happening or about to happen with downtown Poteau with members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting last Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
One of the things Parham is getting questions about is the soon-to-be Mainstreet Market.
"Mainstreet Market is an incubator business," Parham said. "An incubator business is something that focuses on the needs of your town or area. The things we don't have that we all agree we need are more things for men's clothing, men's wear and accessories — and things like that — and also food and drinks. We found a bakery, a men's store, a home decor store and some other things. It's where the old Lincare was, the old DIAL Building at the corner of Harper and Dewey."
HDP also is about to open an event center on Dewey Avenue.
"The event center is the old Stone Furniture building," Parham said. "It has a beautiful paint job on it right now. We're doing what the city considers 'no remodeling.' We're just cleaning the building. We'll start with small events in there, like yoga classes, small-vendor events and birthday parties. The whole purpose for having an events center is it will be self-sustaining for Mainstreet (HDP). Then, when enough money is generated, we will build larger bathrooms and those kinds of things — and have larger events. We will eventually do full-capacity events which will hold 200 people."
There's even more businesses on the horizon for downtown Poteau. Parham said there will be a nanobrewery going in on South Witte Avenue that is looking to open in April, a breakfast-only shop going in, the former Western Auto store is becoming a cross-fit gym, the former Wayne Gunn Printing two-story building will be a microbrewery, Flex Food is going into the former store that housed The Axe Lodge where prepared meals will be made and that a sports bar may be on the horizon for Dewey Avenue.
Parham said HDP's brick campaign is still on, in which people, businesses or groups can buy a brick with three lines of engraving with 15 characters per line for $100 that will be placed at The Pocket Park.
HDP's 3-on-3 Street Basketball Tournament will be April 9 in front of HDP's office on Dewey Avenue.
"Four years ago, (late Poteau Former Mayor) Jeff Shockley wanted me to do a street ball tournament," Parham said. "We started planning it, then COVID hit. Then, we lost Jeff. I told (Shockley's widow) Connie that if it was alright to pursue doing that and make it an annual event. I think a lot of people will enjoy it. There will be two age groups. If you're in the more-experienced group, your combined age needs to be 100 or more; if you're in the less-experienced group, then you're combined age needs to be 60. The first team to 20 (points) wins first place, then we'll continue playing until we have second and third (place finishes). The basketball goal and the balls will be donated to the Boys and Girls Club of LeFlore County. We will also have a free-throw contest in the middle of the two ball games."
As April arrives, so, too, will HDP's weekly Farmer's Market and monthly Artisan's Market, both at The Pocket Park.
"(The Farmer's Market) is on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting in April and goes through September," Parham said. "They will probably use the events center and start going year-round. We already have 14 vendors pre-registered this year. We are state approved, so we accept SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) Cards. We have the dual program, where if you buy one, you get one free for fresh fruits, vegetables and honey — things like that. We also have the Senior Card, which is a free $50 card that will be sent to you every year if you qualify, and you can come to the Farmer's Market and buy things with it. You have to live in Oklahoma, be over age 55 and meet the guidelines for the income.
"We try to have it the last Saturday of the month beginning in April, although we are going to be flexible and use whichever Saturday that isn't being used because of the events center as we approach the end of the calendar year. The monthly Artisan's Market will be a larger Farmer's Market where we have opportunities to bring in more local artists and people who make things and crafts at home. We'll usually have yoga or Zumba, or both."
HDP executive director shares what's new downtown with Kiwanis Club
