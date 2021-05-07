Historic Downtown Poteau Executive Director Mary Parham told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin that HDP is gearing up for its spring and summer activities.
The first big event will be next Saturday’s “Musician’s Reunion,” which will take place from 2-7 p.m. at The Pocket Park.
The other big spring and summer event for HDP will be its Farmer’s Market, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday once it begins.
For further information, call HDP at (918) 647-8648 or Parham at (918) 564-8526, or go to HDP’s Facebook page.