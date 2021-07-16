For anyone who likes homemade or handmade products and/or live music, Saturday at The Pocket Park in downtown Poteau is the place to be.
Historic Downtown Poteau (HDP) is having an Artisan’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by Reunion 2 — a live-music event — from 5-8 p.m., all at The Pocket Park.
Saturday’s Artisan’s Market is to give those individuals who have homemade and/or handmade products a chance to sell their items that might not have that opportunity each Friday morning in the Farmer’s Market.
J.B. Lloyd will have two of the three musical sessions during Reunion 2, while the middle session will feature Connie Abbott and Country Pride.