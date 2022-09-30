KIM WILSON SENIOR RESOURCE FAIR
Historic Downtown Poteau Interim Executive Director Kim Wilson speaks to members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization’s weekly meeting Sept. 22 at Western Sizzlin.
PDN photo by David Seeley
Historic Downtown Poteau will have its inaugural Senior Resource Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the HDP Events Center, located at 307 Dewey Avenue.
HDP Interim Director Kim Wilson told members of the Poteau Kiwanis Club at the local civic organization's weekly meeting Sept. 22 at Western Sizzlin that this event is the mastermind of HDP Secretary/Administrative Assistant Connie Abbott.

Tags

Recommended for you