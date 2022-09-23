featured breaking
HDP's 16th annual Wheels-N-Deals Car Show slated Saturday; Poteau Chamber of Commerce's BBQ Smackdown Saturday at City Hall
- David Seeley
Downtown Poteau will be a happening place Saturday as Historic Downtown Poteau will have its 16th annual Wheels-N-Deals Car Show along Dewey Avenue. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., the show itself beginning at 10 a.m. and the awards presentation to end the event at 2 p.m.
"We have 12 classes for the cars and trucks and 20 classes for the motorcycles," HDP Interim Executive Director Kim Wilson said to the Poteau Kiwanis Club during the local civic organization's weekly meeting Thursday afternoon at Western Sizzlin.
