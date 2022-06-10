Not only will Historic Downtown Poteau's June Artisan's Market take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at HDP's Event Center located at 307 Dewey Avenue, so, too, will something new for HDP.
HDP will have its first annual dog show at the same time and location, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at HDP's Events Center.
There will pet vendors set up along with multiple canine contests, a costume contest and people's choice awards.
PetSense is offering nail trims for a $5 donation to HDP.

Tags

Recommended for you