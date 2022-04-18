breaking
Healthcare choices forum slated Tuesday at Patrick Lynch Public Library
A healthcare choices forum put on by Heart of Hospice and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma will take place from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday at Patrick Lynch Public Library.
Topics covered will be desired and non-desired healthcare treatments, do not resuscitate (DNR) order, healthcare power of attorney, living wills and donor registry enrollment.
For additional information about Tuesday's event, call Heart of Hospice staff members Jennifer Davies at (918) 721-3797 or Les Cook at (918) 564-5810.
