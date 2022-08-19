BOWMANS
The boy sure had learned some choice words, no doubt about it. In the school room, on the playground and at home, he kept getting into trouble on a regular basis for his rather colorful way of expressing his thoughts and feelings. Making it worse, his friends often pushed his buttons to make him angry enough to sound off in no uncertain terms.
His parents and teachers at school had corrected, disciplined and even punished him for using words that would make a sailor feel at home — seemingly to no avail — but gradually, consequences for his behavior began to really hurt. Finally realizing those punishments were only going to get worse, he knew he had to make the effort to hold his tongue. So, the work began. Torn between obedience and habit sometimes he slipped up, but he was honestly trying to reform.

