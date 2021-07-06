Heavener’s First Responders are looking for citizens to support their efforts through blood donation with Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Those who give at the Boots and Badges Blood Drive on Thursday will provide blood needed to save local lives, such as those that firefighters and law enforcement officers save every day.
Healthy adults are urged to give blood at the Heavener First Baptist Church between noon and 6 p.m.
While walk-ins will be accepted, it is prefered that donors for either blood or convalescent plasma donations call to make appointments.
Appointments for donating blood may be made by calling (877) 340-8777 or visiting www.obi.org.
To make an appointment for convalescent plasma donations, call (888) 308-3924 or go e-mail to coviddonor@obi.org.