HEAVENER — The 2022 Heavener Drama Academy Spring Fling Show will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday inside the Heavener Public Schools cafeteria.
The adults, teens and children have been working on their theater skills in drama, vocal music and movement routines to give the audience an entertaining one-hour show.
The show is free to the public.
The Heavener Drama Academy is open to adults, teens and children interested in theater arts. This project is made possible with support from the Oklahoma Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.
For additional information about the Heavener Dream Academy, call Barbara Tyson at (918) 653-2187.

