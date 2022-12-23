Members of the Heavener Faithbridge Church, 109 East Avenue B behind the Heavener Public Library, are having a Christmas candlelight worship services this year.
Faithbridge members invite people without regular church homes to the candlelight services on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. The church recently aligned with a new conservative reformation movement in the Wesleyan tradition.
The church is creating “room at the inn” to accommodate the large number of guests by scheduling an early service at 6 p.m.
The one hour service includes scripture readings about the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem and familiar Christmas carols. The service includes a special open communion service offered to all members of the community and area churches. No person who seeks God is excluded from worship, including coming to the Lord’s table, at Heavener’s Faithbridge Church.
The celebration concludes with the singing of “Joy to the World” while worshipers light individual candles to symbolize the light of Christ coming into the world.
“We want to share the fellowship we enjoy with Jesus Christ during this wonderful season,” Pastor Ricky Huggins said. “Christmas Eve is one of our best opportunities to invite people to make a spiritual connection with the Christ of Christmas. Come celebrate, and together we will remember Emmanuel came to be with us — and that Jesus is Lord of all and is with us here and now by the power of the Spirit.”