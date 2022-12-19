A Heavener female was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday morning near Bokoshe.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment Trooper Joshua Blake, Jacqueline Lopez, 48, was driving her 2019 Nissan Rogue sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Oklahoma State Highway 31 when the accident occurred 3.9 miles west of Bokoshe. The report states the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

