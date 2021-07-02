The City of Heavener invites everyone to come to Blues Park to enjoy shopping with local vendors.
The Heavener First Saturday Trade Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Vendors with a home business, retail shop, garden vegetables, baked goods and yard sale items may come and market with no fees required.
Street musicians may come and enjoy the fun. A 50/50 drawing will take place for the benefit of the restoration for the Lamplight Theater Project.
The Trade Day shall be offered each month on the first Saturday as a way to build support for the theater renovation.
For additional information, call (918) 653-2187.