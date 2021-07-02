TRADE DAYS

Items such as these will be available for purchase during the Heavener First Saturday Trade Day, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Blues Park.

Photo by Barbara Tyson

The City of Heavener invites everyone to come to Blues Park to enjoy shopping with local vendors.

The Heavener First Saturday Trade Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Vendors with a home business, retail shop, garden vegetables, baked goods and yard sale items may come and market with no fees required.

Street musicians may come and enjoy the fun. A 50/50 drawing will take place for the benefit of the restoration for the Lamplight Theater Project.

The Trade Day shall be offered each month on the first Saturday as a way to build support for the theater renovation.

For additional information, call (918) 653-2187.

Tags

Recommended for you