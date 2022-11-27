A Heavener male lost his life in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident Friday afternoon east of Heavener.
According to the report filed by LeFlore County Detachment of Troop D Trooper Matthew Dyer, James Bain, 74, from Heavener was on a private trail near 17329 Benson Lane, approximately 2.3 miles east of Heavener.

Tags

Recommended for you