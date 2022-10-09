breaking
Heavener Public Schools Board of Education to meet Monday night
HEAVENER — The Heavener Public Schools Board of Education will have its October meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Educational Center.
The board, which has proposed an executive session, will look to approve hiring a temporary cafeteria employee and a part-time elementary school athletic assistant.
