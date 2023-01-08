HEAVENER — The Heavener Public Schools Board of Education will have its January 2023 meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday at the Glenn Scott Education Center.
The board will look to approve the Commercial Driver's License (CDL) Bus Driver's Clearinghouse contract and approve any personnel matters that Superintendent Ed Wilson received.
The board will hear from Newcomb and Associates representative Jim Newcomb, then look to approve hiring the firm to assist the board with its needs.
The board also will hear Wilson's superintendent's report as well as reports from high school principal Grant Ralls, middle school principal Jeremy Dyer and elementary school principal Keli Cartwright.
The board also will look to approve the December activity fundraising report, fundraising requests as submitted by sponsors, the LeFlore County Special Education Cooperative (LCSEC) fund encumbrances and warrants and the December financial report.
