featured breaking
Heavy snow blankets LeFlore County
- David Seeley
-
-
- Comments
A winter storm hit the area Tuesday afternoon and continued through this (Wednesday) morning.
After a rainy start, the precipitation turned to snow and quickly began accumulating, forcing schools to shut down early Tuesday, postpone sporting events and go virtual or use snow days today (Wednesday).
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Poteau football trio makes 4A All-Stars
- Data Scout mapping system user friendly for County Assessor's office, public
- Heavy snow blankets LeFlore County
- Final Goodbye: 2022 Year In Review
- Beloved Dog groomer retires after 42 years
- 2023 MC6 Girl's All Tournament Team
- 2023 MC6 Boy's All Tournament Team
- Lords gives CASC wrestling progress update
Popular Content
Articles
- Male taken into LCSD custody after Tuesday afternoon shooting near Poteau
- LeFlore County High School Basketball Tournament
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: LeFlore girls upset Pocola, making first final since 1995 to face Howe; Poteau wins consolation prize, Spiro 5th
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament boys: Wister Wildcats make first LCT final in 29 years; Poteau earns 5th, LeFlore gets consolation prize
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: Poteau, Panama squads advance for shot at plaques
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament: Pocola boys go back-to-back, Howe girls get eighth title in 9 years
- LeFlore County Basketball Tournament Round 2: LeFlore girls the lone lower seed winning; Wildcats edges Pirates
- Poteau's Lingenfelter signs with CASC for cross-country
- Keota man loses life, Spiro woman injured in Tuesday night accident near Sunset Corner
- LeFlore County HS Basketball Tournament: Heavener girls, Talihina boys win as No. 10 seeds
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.