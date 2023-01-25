WINTRY WEATHER PHOTOGRAPH
Snow covers parked cars as well as the sidewalk, lawn and bushes outside Carl Albert State College’s F.L. Holton Business Center on Tuesday afternoon. Poteau reportedly got about eight inches of snow from when it began falling Tuesday afternoon until early this (Wednesday) morning.
PDN photo by David Seeley
A winter storm hit the area Tuesday afternoon and continued through this (Wednesday) morning.
After a rainy start, the precipitation turned to snow and quickly began accumulating, forcing schools to shut down early Tuesday, postpone sporting events and go virtual or use snow days today (Wednesday).

