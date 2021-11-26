Historic Downtown Poteau will celebrate Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
HDP Executive Director Mary Parham encourages everyone to shop and eat local this year.
"There will be 12 vendor booths selling their handmade and brand-name goods, and we are offering goodie bags for the first 20 people to check in at the (HDP) welcome table," Parham said. "Roma’s (Italian Restaurant) will be open for lunch, and Warehouse Willys for dinner. Hidden Treasures, Purple Plume, Shara’s Consignment, Mark It Place, Bridgman’s Furniture, 315 Printing, Sidewinders, Poteau Health Foods and others will be open and can fill your shopping needs for the entire family. Our amazing stores are offering freebies, discounts, giveaways and much more, so come out and do some Holiday shopping with us!"
The LeFlore County Museum will be open, and its have a tree-decorating contest for patrons to cast votes on, as well as some beautiful decor for viewing.
The Christmas lights (set to music) will come on at dark in The Pocket Park, making a fun-filled day for the entire family.
"We want to thank our team of amazing volunteers who made (Saturday) possible, and this holiday season beautiful," Parham said. "We can’t wait to see you all."