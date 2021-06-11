Around Memorial Day time, if anyone happened to be driving around or in Oakland Cemetery, they noticed a special casket that was used as a trailer to honor an American vet who was about to be laid to rest.
What began as a necessity for Gerald “Jerry” Mitts, turned out to be a wonderful way to meet, greet and get to know other veterans in a way never thought possible.
It just so happened he was looking on eBay one day and saw this casket for sale down near Houston. Thanks to Mitts’ welding abilities he shared with his other brother Jack, the duo got this casket trailer ready for transportation from Houston to Guymon. Mitts’ abilities helped turn a “ugly green color” to a golden color.
The casket trailer is now available for families who wish to use it to honor all veterans — past and present. The casket trailer is available for loan for such patriotic goings-on as military events and parades. For those interested or for further information, call Bryan Hoggatt at (918) 658-8862.