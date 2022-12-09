A community holiday meal will take place from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., or until all the food is gone, Saturday at the Heavener Veterans of Foreign Wars Building on U.S. 59.
The meal is free and open to the community. To go meals are available.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Tuesday, Thursday & Saturday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on poteaudailynews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 1 Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 3 Months
|$23.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 6 Months
|$42.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Poteau City Limits 12 Months
|$80.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 1 Month
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 3 Months
|$26.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 6 Months
|$45.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery LeFlore Co. Outside Poteau 12 Months
|$86.00
|for 365 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 3 Months
|$30.00
|for 90 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 6 Months
|$55.00
|for 180 days
|Home Delivery Outside LeFlore Co. 12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on PoteauDailyNews.com
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day
|$0.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$7.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$18.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$32.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$62.00
|for 365 days
Areas of patchy fog early. Sunshine this morning then becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. High 63F. Winds light and variable..
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 9, 2022 @ 9:43 am
A community holiday meal will take place from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., or until all the food is gone, Saturday at the Heavener Veterans of Foreign Wars Building on U.S. 59.
The meal is free and open to the community. To go meals are available.
A special awards presentation is at 11:30 a.m.
The event is hosted by the Heavener Chapters of VFW, the VFW auxiliary, VVA and American Legion.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.