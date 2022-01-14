I was honored this week when Speaker of the House Charles McCall appointed me to serve on the Agriculture and Rural Development Committee for the Council of State Governments. This is a multiple-state organization, so this will allow me to network with other rural legislators on agriculture issues. It will be interesting to compare notes as to what does and doesn’t work in various states.
• • •
I am still finalizing my legislation to be introduced this new session, which will begin Feb. 7. One area I keep hearing concerns on is the lowering of the threshold for felonies due to State Question 780, which passed several years ago. This is a tough issue since this now is ingrained into our State Constitution by a vote of the people.
I have a bill that pertains to methamphetamine possession. I also have some legislation that would place some distance requirements from marijuana grow houses and our schools and daycares. Medical marijuana also was passed by a state question, so it should be difficult to undo.
I have a bill that will require tourism to submit their plans to increase fees for our state parks to be reviewed by our legislative administrative rules process. I have several other bills that I’ll discuss in future columns.
• • •
I also want to remind high school juniors and seniors of our House Page Program. This is a one-week intense study of our state government. Any junior or senior that has an interest in government should explore this opportunity. More information and the application can be found on our House website under House resources: https://okhouse.gov/Pages/Index.aspx.
• • •
As always Thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Grego is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 17. He can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.