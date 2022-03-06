Hope everyone came through the recent ice storm OK. It is amazing that it can be in the 70s one day and 20s the next. Only in Oklahoma!
We had a shortened week during the last full week of February at the Capitol due to the weather. We had committee hearings on Feb. 21 only. This will really compress our schedule this week as all bills had to be out of committee by Thursday. My Ag sales tax bill and my tourism bill both made it through Round 1 of hearings, and both were scheduled to be heard in full Appropriations & Budget last week and, hopefully, advance to the floor. I had five bills scheduled last week to be heard in various committees, so it should be interesting at the least.
• • •
During the last weekend of February, I attended the Latimer County Premium Sale assisting the local Lions Club with serving a meal. It always re-energizes my belief that we are in good hands with future generations when I spend time with these young exhibitors and their parents. Many of these exhibitors will make their way to Oklahoma City to participate in the largest stock show in the state this week. Oklahoma Youth Expo is really a premier stock show.
• • •
I was happy to welcome Troy Walker and a group of Red Oak Future Farmers of America students at the capitol recently. I always love meeting the bright young stars of our state. I know they will serve our state very well in the future!
• • •
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Grego is a member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, representing District 17. He can be reached at Jim.Grego@okhouse.gov or (405) 557-7381.