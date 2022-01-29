We are now just a few weeks away from the new legislative session, and House members and staff are beginning our final preparations.
Last Thursday was the deadline to officially introduce new bills for the upcoming session. Most House members are limited to eight new bills every year, with exceptions for the speaker and chair of the budget committee.
House members filed 1,502 bills and resolutions this year. An additional 1,701 bills and resolutions from last session are still eligible to be considered, so we have our work cut out for us!
Session begins at noon Feb. 7 with a State of the State Address from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. He'll outline his legislative priorities and his budget request for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Once session kicks off, we'll start several weeks of committee meetings, where bills will be considered and go through their first votes.
I'll explain the details of each of my bills in upcoming columns, but I wanted to provide a brief overview of their topics:
• Students' mental health needs.
• Apprenticeship program for high school students.
• Task force to develop a dysgraphia handbook for schools.
• Separate sports league for private schools.
• Chiropractors' ability to better serve patients.
• Human trafficking prevention.
• Designation of a state horse.
I also will sign on as a coauthor to many bills my colleagues are filing in order to support those through the legislative process.
To wrap up, I want to give an update on the construction at the intersection of Oklahoma State Highway 9 and U.S. 69. I recently spoke with Channel 2 News out of Tulsa about my conversations with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Engineer Chris Wallace.
ODOT says they are looking to open the highway going north and put in a temporary road across to help make that intersection safer. This would be removed once the project is completed.
We also discussed the stalled progress on the Dam Road project. Some of the asphalt equipment is in need of repairs, which is delaying the process, but they are working to get the road finished as soon as possible.
As your state representative, I want my constituents to reach out with any questions or concerns. I often hear from constituents via Facebook or text messages, but unfortunately, these can get lost in the shuffle. Instead, I encourage House District 15 residents to reach out to me by calling my office at the Capitol or sending me an e-mail. This is the best way to facilitate a discussion on these important topics and helps ensure a more timely response.
I am always open to hearing from my constituents about your thoughts on bills or issues that I can help address for you. You may contact me by e-mail at randy.randleman@okhouse.gov or by telephone at (405) 557-7375.
Thank you for allowing me to serve House District 15!
Randleman, a Republican, serves District 15 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Haskell County and portions of Muskogee, Sequoyah, LeFlore, Pittsburg and McIntosh counties.