The House this week is finished its final week of committee work on hearing Senate policy bills.
The Appropriation and Budget Committee has until April 22 to hear any bill with a fiscal impact. Any bills not making it out of committee will not be heard this session. Those bills that do pass committee can be considered on the House floor, so work on the floor will pick up next week.
• • •
The House and Senate convened in joint session this week to recognize members of our Oklahoma National Guard and their many contributions to our state. Several members of the National Guard were honored for acts of heroism and bravery.
We also recognized those members killed while in service to their state and their nation. It is always a sad honor to pay tribute to such selfless sacrifice. I'm so thankful for the service the National Guard provides.
During the pandemic, the Oklahoma National Guard helped deliver medical supplies and personal protective equipment to hospitals, health clinics and other places in need, and Guard members also help during weather emergencies and other catastrophes and help protect our Capitol and so much more.
A big debt of gratitude to all those who serve in this capacity.
• • •
Several other groups were recognized at the Capitol this week as well — Future Farmers of America (FFA) and 4-H. These groups are both outstanding in training our youth to be future leaders, and it was great to welcome them to the People's House.
• • •
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached by telephone at (405) 557-7381 or by e-mail at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
• • •
Grego serves District 17 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. His district includes Latimer County and parts of LeFlore and Pittsburg counties.