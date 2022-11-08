United States House of Representatives District 2
LeFlore County District 3 County Commissioner
Jamie Oliver (R)2,748
Aaron Queen (R)991
Arkoma Clerk/Treasurer Appointed by Trustees
Yes131
No186
Oklahoma State Governor
Kevin Stitt (R)-x8,256 (638,910)
Joy Hofmeister (D)3,375 (481,396)
Natalie Bruno (L)263 (16,218)
Ervin Stone Yen (I)235 (15,638)
Lt. Governor
Matt Pinnell (R)-x9,483 (743,351)
Melinda Alizadeh-Fard2,204 (355,362)
Chris Powell (L)399 (47,167)
Attorney General
Gentner Drummond (R)-x9,839 (791,763)
Lynda Steele (L)1,704 (281,608)
Corporation Commissioner
Kim David (R)-x9,176 (721,425)
Margaret Bowman (D)2,213 (350,869)
Don Underwood (I)629 (63,812)
Oklahoma State Treasurer
Todd Russ (R)-x9,467 (737,887)
Charles DeCoune (D)2,182 (349,507)
Gregory Sadler (L)393 (51,781)
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Ryan Walters (R)-x8,515 (649,710)
Jena Nelson (D)3,553 (494,514)
Oklahoma Labor Commissioner
Leslie Kathryn Osborn (R)-x9,313 (746,368)
Jack Henderson (D)2,260 (333,364)
Will Daugherty (L)457 (56,945)
United States Senators Seat No. 1
James Lankford (R)-x9,459 (739,298)
Madison Horn (D)2,230 (368,979)
Kenneth Blevins (L)219 (20,467)
Michael Delaney (I)185 (20,869)
Seat No. 2 (Currently Held by Jim Inhofe)
Markwayne Mullin (R)-x9,530 (710,004)
Kendra Horn (D)2,272 (404,951)
Ray Woods (I)164 (17,037)
Robert Murphy (L)143 (17,368)
Josh Brecheen (R)-x9,489 (167,687)
Naomi Andrews (D)2,223 (54,149)
Bulldog Ben Robinson (I)357 (9,623)
Retaining Oklahoma Supreme Court Justices
Dustin Rowe — District 2
Yes-x7,309 (667,477)
No3,301 (360,945)
James Winchester — District 5
Yes-x6,923 (652,764)
No3,670 (374,712)
Dana Kuehn — District 6
Yes-x7,126 (679,745)
No3,462 (347,133)
Douglas Combs — District 8
Yes-x6,414 (628,325)
No4,171 (397,471)
Retaining Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals Judges
Stacie Hixon — District 1, Office 1
Yes-x7,053 (687,609)
No3,449 (353,578)
Gregory Blackwell — District 3, Office 1
Yes-x7,079 (662,074)
No3,420 (355,044)
John Fischer — District 3, Office 2
Yes-x6,480 (628,967)
No4,004 (388,069)
Barbara Swinton — District 4, Office 1
Yes-x6,641 (654,708)
No3,854 (363,085)
Thomas Prince — District 5, Office 1
Yes-x7,076 (658,771)
No3,413 (354,383)
x — Votes in parentheses are the statewide total number of votes each candidate received.
