Poteau Mayor
Scotty White (incumbent)-x 599
Jarrod Ridenour 482
Poteau Street Commissioner
Ronnie Burgess (incumbent)-x 468
Gary Gray 337
Eric Blaylock 148
Ryan Ashton Cripps 120
Poteau City Council Ward No. 3 Seat
Connie Shockley (incumbent)-x 757
Karen Mills 316
Poteau Public Schools Board of Education Seat
Dennis Yochum-x 694
Chris Fenton 576
Arkoma Board of Trustees
Bobby Weatherford-x 128
Josh Johnson-x 107
Cody Key-x 103
Billy J. Miller 57
Randall Gorman 42
Larry Stoker 39
Kathryn Potter 29
Michael Moss 28
Arkoma Town Clerk
Dottie Smith-x 125
David Allen 29
Angel Gechter 27
Bokoshe Board of Trustees
Denise Davis-x 39
Mika Sinclair-x 33
Samantha Whitecotton 26
Dale Whitecotton Jr. 16
Ronald Ward 13
Bokoshe Public Schools Board of Education Seat
Pam Harding-x 131
Anna Stout 61
Fanshawe Public Schools Bond Issue
For-x 42
Against 3
Heavener Mayor
Max Roberts (incumbent)-x 196
Ronald Bradford 47
Heavener City Commissioner Ward 2
Joey Clubb-x 161
Bryan Keith Thompson 84
Heavener City Commissioner Ward 4
Christopher Bradford-x 123
Melinda Ballantine 113
Panama Board of Trustees
Toney Fout-x 240
Kenny Morgan-x 213
Shelli Morgan-x 205
Dale Miller 107
Panama Town Clerk
Tyler Seaton 239
Lori Duncan 59
Panama Public Schools Board of Education
Nancy Ellis-x 197
Matthew Adams 153
Pocola Public Schools Board of Education Seat
Roger Lairamore-x 201
Josh Merritt 148
Spiro Board of Trustees Office No. 3
Fred Harper Jr.-x 63
Kathy Real 39
Wister Mayor/Trustee
DeWade Shatswell-x 98
Katherine Gee (incumbent) 52
Wister Board of Trustees
Rena’ Brooks-x 82
Allen Davis-x 68
Amy Wadley-x 66
Wayne Woolery 60
Traci Bethell (incumbent) 53
Max Harris (incumbent) 38
Steven Morris (incumbent) 37
Arthur Gallego 33
Keota Board of Trustees
Greg Dotson-x 45
Earl Ray Johnson-x 42
Donald Burton 15
Collin Brand 15
Patricia Luna 7
McCurtain Board of Trustees
Audra Cox-x 16
James Hunter-x 14
Talisha Corbit 8
Smithville Public Schools Bond Issue-y
For-x 119
Against 40
x — Won Election to Office(s).
y — LeFlore County’s portion of the election saw 73 votes for and 50 votes against.