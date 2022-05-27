Andrew Barnhart
He is the son of Bill Barnhart and Jolee Barnhart. He was involved in athletics and was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. His future plans are to get "crazy rich."
Carter Brown
He is the sone of Dustin Brown, Amanda Moore and Mike Moore. He is a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA). He plans on getting a job in welding.
Kimber Bryan
She is the daughter of Brandon and Ashley Bryan. She was a member of the archery team. She is not certain of her future plans, but she wishes to go to college and wants to become a monga artist and work in animation.
Karsyn Burgess
She is the daughter of Bridgette Burgess and Jeremy Burgess. She played softball, was a cheerleader, a member of the archery team and National Junior Honor Society and was on the Youth Advocacy Board (YAB). She plans on going to either Carl Albert State College, University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University to get a job being either a nurse, a cosmetologist or a teacher.
Kensi Caldwell
She is the daughter of Daisy Colbert. She was involved in FCCLA. She hopes to become either a dentist or an artist.
Kayleigh Chitwood
She is the daughter of Paul and Paula Chitwood. She is a member of the National Junior Honor Society, the archery team, YAB and FFA. She wants to go to college and become a veterinarian.
Aniston Cox
She is the daughter of Jennifer Cox and Bobby Cox II. She is the Class of 2022 valedictorian. She was a cheerleader, a member of the archery team and the National Junior Honor Society president. She wasn't to go to the University of Oklahoma to get a Master's degree as an occupational therapist.
Ethan Dalton
He is the son of Amber Dalton and Jeffery Dalton. He is the Class of 2022 Historian. He played basketball and baseball, and he was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He just plans on "going with the flow."
Katelynn Davis
She is the daughter of Kristalin and Christopher Davis. She played basketball and ran track. Upon high school graduation, she hopes to work as a cashier or a therapist, and also get a husband.
Kadynce Delt
She is the daughter of Amanda Delt and Greg Delt. She played softball, basketball, threw the shot put in track and was a member of National Junior Honor Society. She plans on playing college softball.
Galilea Duran
She is the daughter of Dolores Sanchez and Adolfo Sanchez. She was a member of the archery team and FCCLA. She plans on going to college.
Karley Duvall
She is the daughter of John and Fanci Duvall. She played softball and basketball, was involved in FCCLA and TRiO and was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. She wants to go to cosmetology school or be a teacher, with a side job of being a photographer.
Jacey Frizzell
She is the daughter of Suzanna and Rust Frizzell. She is a member of archery team. She is undecided about her future plans.
Jonathan Gibson
He is the son of Jacklyn Gibson. He was a member of FFA. He plans on attending Kiamichi Tech.
Reece Harrison
He is the son of Laura Harrison. He is the Class of 2022 Salutatorian. He played basketball and baseball, and he was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He is undecided about his future plans.
Trey Hildebrant
He is the son of Amber Hildebrant and Ronald Hildebrant. He played basketball and baseball. His future plans are to work with his dad.
Kindin Isenhower
He is the son of Brandon Suter and Dee Icenhower. He hopes to attend Kiamichi Tech to learn how to weld.
Bryley Knight
She is the daughter of Jessie Johnson and Eric Knight. She plans on being a hair stylist.
Marely Jimenez
She is the daughter of Dora Amezcuci and Javier Jimenez. She played basketball, ran track and was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. She is undecided about her future plans.
Gustavo Lopez
He is the son of Lacey Yvette Lopez. He played basketball, ran track and was a member of FFA. He is uncertain about his future plans.
Jacqueline Lopez
She is the daughter of Lacey Yvette Lopez. She plans on going to college to become a kindergarten teacher.
Walter Martinez
He is the son of Talesha Smith and Daniel Smith. He was a member of the archery team. His future plans are to become a movie producer.
Cooper McClain
He is the son of Wes McClain and Lacey McClain. He played basketball and baseball, and he is a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He plans to go to college, but not sure where, in hopes of getting a good job.
Kamryn McGee
She is the daughter of Jody and Jamie McGee. She played basketball. She plans to go to cosmetology school and get a degree in cosmetology.
Kylie Mundy
She is the daughter of Kendra Mundy and Dusty Brooks. She played softball and basketball, ran track, was involved in FCCLA and YAB and was a member of National Junior Honor Society. She is uncertain about her future plans.
Michelle Pelatz
She is the daughter of Kisay Jarillo. She ran track. She is undecided about her future plans.
Presley Pinto
She is the daughter of Mary Pinto and Gregory Pinto. She was involved in YAB and FCCLA, and she was a member of National Junior Honor Society. She wants to go to Harvard University in hopes of becoming a lawyer.
Luis Ramirez
He is the son of Luz Maria and Cirilo Ramirez. He ran track. He is uncertain about his future plans.
Emilee Rorabaugh
She is the daughter of Kurtis and Kristen Rorabaugh. She was involved in YAB. She is uncertain of her future plans, but she believes she wants to go to college to become a veterinarian.
Vincent Rorabaugh
He is the son of Michelle Rorabaugh and Robert Rorabaugh. He played baseball and was a member of FFA. He plans on going to welding school and engineering school.
Londen Sanders
She is the daughter of Dante and Becky Sanders. She want to attend Carl Albert State College.
Chesney Sewell
She is the daughter of Brandy Webb-Sewell and Trent Sewell. She played basketball and softball, was a member of the academic team and is a member of FFA. She hopes to become a psychologist.
Corey Shipman
He is the son of Leslie Shipman and Samantha Pierce. He was involved in FCCLA and Gifted and Talented. He is unsure of his future plans, whether to go to college or get a job.
Kamren Sisemore
He is the son of Jennifer Davis and Chad Davis. He ran track and was involved in agriculture. He would like to go to a trade school or be a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) mechanic.
Briahnna Smith
She is the daughter of Darryl Smith. She is involved in family and consumer sciences (FACS). She hopes to become a lawyer.
Brian Smith
He is the son of Hollie Peterson. He played baseball and basketball. He plans on becoming a firefighter.
Carley Smith
She is the daughter of Jason and Chrystal Smith. She was a member of the archery team and is involved in FCCLA. She wants to go to Carl Albert State College to learn culinary arts.
Mariah Smith
She is the daughter of Khris and Charlotte Smith. She played basketball, was a member of National Junior Honor Society and was involved in FCCLA. She is uncertain about her future plans, but a possibility is to work with animals or kids.
Myka Thornburg
He is the son of Jennifer Higgins, Nick Higgins and Jonathan Thornburg. He played basketball and baseball, and he was a member of the National Junior Honor Society. He wants to go to Oklahoma State University, then law school to become a lawyer and make money — or be a doctor — and not get married.
Wesley Toney
He is the son of Justin Toney and Symbra Toney. He played baseball and basketball. He is somewhat uncertain about his future plans, but he does want to live a happy life.
Aiden Wann
He is the son of Clint Wann. He is a member of FFA. He is undecided about his future plans.
Breanna Wann
She is the daughter of Michelle and Justin Wann. She played basketball and softball. She plans to play small-college level women's basketball.
Gauge Wann
He is the son of Elizabeth and Danny Wann. He played baseball and basketball. He plans on going to college at Oklahoma State University.
Psalm Yandell
She is the daughter of Shirley and Stephen Yandell. She is a member of the archery team, the National Junior Honor Society, the academic team and YAB. She hopes to attend college at Carl Albert State College, then go to Northeastern State University to hopefully become an optometrist.
