Howe couple Sharon and Bradley Giuilbeaux have enjoyed being foster parents for many years, Sharon said the reward is unbelievable.
“You take a child that’s so broken, hurt and traumatized, they have nobody and don’t trust (in anyone), they don’t know how to love, communicate and socialize. When you take that kid and you put work in it, in a year they’re a totally different kid, that’s pretty rewarding. You can’t get anything more rewarding than taking an individual, a child especially, and watch the transformation from where they weren’t able to function."