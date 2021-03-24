Howe FFA

Howe High School Future Farmers of America (FFA) students give Howe daycare, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students tractor lessons March 2 as part of Howe FFA Week.

Photo by James Marshall

Howe Future Farmers of America (FFA) had its FFA Week take place March 1-5, which included a multitude of activities.

