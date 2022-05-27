popular
Howe Kindergarten Classes' 'What They Want to Be When They Grow Up'
Howe Kindergarten Students' 'What I Want to Be When I Grow Up'
Kelly Sockey's Class
Livi Atkins — I want to be a hair stylist so I can do hairstyles and dye people's hair. I will need a hairbrush, scissors, dye and a paint brush to do my job.
Marcus Bandy — I want to be a veterinarian so I can take care of puppies and give them shots. I will need a stethoscope, shots and surprises for the dogs when they are good.
Attila Caldwell — I want to be a chef so I can cook in a restaurant. I will need food, tables, chairs, cups and candles to do my job.
Brooke Carter — I want to be a veterinarian so I can help dogs. I will need some casts if they break their legs, treats for them if they're goods and supplies to give them a bath if they're dirty.
Magnolia Cox — I want to be a scientist so I can do experiments. I will need a white coat, a cup and green, pink and yellow stuff to do my job.
Declan Davies — I want to be a jet pilot so I can fly jets and get bad people. I will need a jet plane, a parachute, a helmet and a suit to do my job.
Kodyn Edwards — I want to be a builder so I can build houses like my dad. I will need bricks, a shovel, cement, nails and wood to do my job.
Koda Fitzer — I want to be an army man so I can protect people. I will need an army suit, a bag, a helmet and boots to do my job.
Macey Ford — I want to be a teacher so I can teach kids how to read. I will need books, pens and stickers to do my job.
Raelynn Fox — I want to be a teacher so I can give the children books and do fun things with them. I will need toys, books, pens, crayons, sticker charts and snacks to do my job.
Julie Harrison — I want to be a doctor so I can help people get well. I will need shots, medicine and a stethoscope to do my job.
Layla Jackson — I want to be an artist because I like painting. I will need paint brushes, paints and a canvas to do my job.
Arieys Lewis — I want to be a waitress at Western Sizzling so I can bring people their food and drinks. I will need an apron, trays, plates and food to do my job.
Nevaeh McClain — I want to be a cop so I can help people. I will need a uniform, a cop car and handcuffs to do my job.
Gracelyn McCool — I want to be a painter so I can make pictures. I will need paint, a canvas and paint brushes to do my job.
Creed McKenzie — I want to be Spiderman so I can make pictures. I will need spiders, webs and a Spiderman suit to do my job.
Corbin Morris — I want to be an artist so I can draw pictures. I will need a painting coat, pens, ,paint and an art easel to do my job.
Raylan Oliver — I want to be a police officer so I can help people. I will need a gun, a taser, a uniform ad a hat to do my job.
Noah Searcy — I want to be a singer so I can have concerts. I will need a microphone, a guitar and drums to do my job.
Lucas Sevenstar — I want to be a teacher so I can watch the kids learn. I will need students, a teacher chair, a smart board, cubbies and computers to do my job.
Meiko Twyman — I want to be a jet pilot so I can fly in the sky. I will need a jet, a uniform and glasses to do my job.
Miranda Yandell — I want to work at Wal-Mart so I can help the customers. I will need a vest and a name tag to do my job.
Stace Wolf's Class
Brinlee Helmandollar — When I grow up I want to be a doctor so I can check people’s hearts.
Tryton Johnson — When I grow up I want to be a police officer to pull people over.
Jagger Magness — When I grow up I want to be a police officer so I can arrest bad people.
Wesson McGee — When I grow up I want to be a firefighter so I can put out fires.
Maci Smith — When I grow up I want to be a teacher because I like teachers.
Lily Mason — When I grow up I want to be a ballerina because I like the way they dance.
K.J. Nixon — When I grow up I want to be Spiderman so I can swing around with my web shooters.
Emma Jamerson — When I grow up I want to be a babysitter because I love to hold babies.
Oaklynn Conley — When I grow up I want to be a police officer so I can help people when they are in trouble.
Cayston Burkholder — When I grow up I want to be an Army man because they save people.
Piper Benson — When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian because I love animals and want them to be happy.
Gavin Verdadero — When I grow up I want to be Spiderman so I can save people who are in trouble.
Allison Hubbard — When I grow up I want to be a ballerina because I like to dance.
Daniel Ramirez — When I grow up I want to be a doctor so I can help sick people.
Gary Leder — When I grow up I want to be the Hulk so I can smash walls.
Kyleah Clay-Caldwell — When I grow up I want to be a teacher because I like bossing kids.
Mia Pacheco — When I grow up I want to be a veterinarian because I want to help animals.
Dalary Pacheco — When I grow up I want to be a police officer so I can drive around in the car using the sirens.
Graisyn Gillion — When I grow up I want to be an engineer so I can drive a train.
