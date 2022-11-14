HOWE – The Howe Public Schools Board of Education will meet in a regular business meeting 6 tonight in the Howe Administration Building at the corner of Plum and Railroad Street in Howe.
Here is the agenda:
1. Opening flag salute.
2. Invocation.
3. Call meeting to order and record members present.
4. Approve or disapprove agenda items for the regular board meeting Nov. 14, 2022.
5. Approve or disapprove agenda items for the special board meeting Oct. 12, 2022.
6. Approve or disapprove the following encumbrances: General Fund PO #s 276-325; building fund P.O. #4; payroll 3s 70143-70157.
7. Approve or disapprove superintendent’s financial report: a.) general fund; b.) building fund; c.) bond fund; d.) scholarship fund; e.) activity fund.
8. Superintendent’s report.
a. Facilities; b. grants
9. Principal’s report on current status of their programs and scheduled events or activities.
10. Approve or disapprove fund raisers and activity fund transactions for the 2022-2023 school year as presented by the Superintendent.
11. Approve or disapprove OSSBA policy updates as presented by the superintendent.
12. Approve or disapprove the school board meeting schedule for the 2023 calendar year.
13. Discussion/action on gym use policy as presented by superintendent.
14. Discussion/action on program needs as presented by the superintendent.
15. New business.
16. Board member comments.
17. Vote to adjourn.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Retiring D.A. looks back on successful 16 years
- Howe School Board agenda 11-14-2022
- Clutch defense delivers much-needed win for Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State
- Tucker Community Supper slated for today
- Legislative session getting ready to begin in earnest
- The most important person in the world
- Football playoffs Round 1: Poteau, Keota extend playoff preeminence
- LCYS needing donations for Angel Tree children
Popular Content
Articles
- Pocola's Chitwood signs with NSU for softball
- How LeFlore County Voted in General Election
- Oliver wins District 3 County Commissioner race; Arkoma proposition fails; Oklahoma Gov. Stitt, Lankford re-elected, Mullin, Brecheen win races
- Murder charges filed on suspect in last week's shooting near Shady Point
- Poteau Fire Department Chief gets service pin, special trophy at City Council meeting; solid waste rates going up by $1; residential, commercial building permit/inspection fees increasing
- Early estimates: Deadly Idabel tornado at least an EF3
- Wister Schools let out early due Monday to written bomb threat
- Pocola's Lairamore signs with CASC for softball
- PHS student injured in Wednesday morning accident on campus (UPDATE)
- Football playoff first-round matchups
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.