You hear a lot of ‘loving’ being mentioned. “I love my truck … my chocolates … my family … playing golf …going to the movies … drinking beer, etc …” You name it, each one of us has someone or something that we say we love. Really?
The dictionary explains the word ‘love.’: ‘A strong feeling of affection and concern for the welfare of another person, as in a friendship.’ Or it can be this: ‘A strong feeling of affection and concern for their welfare toward another person, accompanied by sexual attraction.’ It also lists another version; ‘A feeling of adoration and affection toward your God.’
