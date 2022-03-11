popular
I really hate it when wife gets sick
Andy and Renie Bowman
The following is a man’s recipe for eventually learning to live all alone …
Shoot, I really hate it when the wife’s feelin’ bad. It just gets her down and seems to mess up her days. I’ve watched it all through our marriage, so I know what I’m a’sayin’ to be true.
Recently, I got up one early frosty mornin’ when she was sick. Bless her heart, she had yet to stoke the fire, and she also let the supply in the wood box run out. I sure feel bad for her when she lets that happen because I know she plumb dislikes havin’ to go out on our back porch — that’s where she stacks it — to get another armload of wood. That cold air just seems to make her a mite cranky. Speaking of mornin’ chores, I guess she also forgot to let our little dog out at 5:30 a.m. because I saw a real mess on the carpet that she never likes cleanin’ up.
Like I said, I hate it for her when she don’t feel real good.
I told our kids to be extra kind ‘n patient with her that morning. I told ‘em they needed to remember that their momma don’t move so quickly with a temperature of 103 degrees. I explained to those little ones that we got to give her a little extra grace and understandin’. We’ll just sit quietly at the breakfast table if she’s runnin’ a little behind with our eggs and bacun, and if the biscuts are a little on the crunchy side, just don’t complain. She sure don’t need all of us tellin’ her how bad they turned out, so let me do the talkin’.
She also must have been feelin’ a mite poorly the evenin’ before because she forgot to wash Junior’s basketball uniform, so I made sure to warn the kids they were going to be late for school. It always seems to take so long for her to wash and dry that thing. I was sure glad I’ve been workin’ on learnin’ patience.
However, honestly, one of the other reasons I hate it when my Sugar Bear comes up sick — I have to milk old Bessie myself those day — and that cow never cooperates with me. I guess she don’t like strangers with cold hands. It makes me feel downright unappreciated.
Yep, the wife is in my prayers today. I sure enough hope she starts feelin’ better soon because it’s gettin’ close to tillin’ and plantin’ time. That woman just has a special way with our ol’ tractor I guess because she’s worked on it for so many years when it breaks down.
I sure do hate it when that woman of mine gets sick — I truly do.
Folks, if you have no inclination to learn to live alone, then I beg you ... go ahead and laugh at this guy, but treat your own spouse with the kindness and respect that love demands!
• • •
Andy E. Bowman has been a Southern Baptist pastor in Oklahoma and Florida for more than 30 years. Recently medically retired from that field, he and his wife Renie now author the column "Coffeetime with Brother Andy," writing on currently relevant topics from a conservative and humorous viewpoint.
