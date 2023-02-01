WINTRY AMOS AVENUE

The 200 block of Amos Avenue was coated in ice Wednesday morning thanks to all this week's icy precipitation that Poteau, LeFlore County and the surrounding area has experienced. From noon today (Wednesday) to noon Thursday, LeFlore and Pushmataha counties are under a ice storm warning.

PDN photo by David Seeley

The National Weather Service has issued an ice storm warning from noon today (Wednesday) through noon Thursday for LeFlore and Pushmataha counties.

Significant icing is expected with ice of up to 3/10 of an inch to an inch. Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel, especially through the terrain could be difficult, and is discouraged due to the possibility of downed trees, power lines and slick roads.

Everybody is encouraged to avoid and do not touch downed power lines and report any power outages to your electric company.

Also, Pushmataha County will be going through a reduction of non-essential services today (Wednesday).

For the latest road conditions call (844) 465-4997.

