Nowadays, identifying with a gender — and deciding to be that gender — rapidly seems to be becoming the norm. Some parents have decided, and actually encourage very impressionable young juniors and juniorettes to choose for themselves who and what they are — nothing based on biological anatomy, but simply upon “This is what I think and feel, therefore I am.”
Sure, we all want to act on what we think and feel. That is a natural tendency, as self-absorbed human beings.  However, does that make it OK with the Creator? The Bible is full of examples of people wanting to behave a certain way that wasn’t in line with what God wanted, and, later on, finding they didn’t like the consequences of acting on their impulses.

