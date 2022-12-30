popular
Identifying with a gender
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
-
-
- Comments
Nowadays, identifying with a gender — and deciding to be that gender — rapidly seems to be becoming the norm. Some parents have decided, and actually encourage very impressionable young juniors and juniorettes to choose for themselves who and what they are — nothing based on biological anatomy, but simply upon “This is what I think and feel, therefore I am.”
Sure, we all want to act on what we think and feel. That is a natural tendency, as self-absorbed human beings. However, does that make it OK with the Creator? The Bible is full of examples of people wanting to behave a certain way that wasn’t in line with what God wanted, and, later on, finding they didn’t like the consequences of acting on their impulses.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- 'Oklahoma Keep Our Land Grand' Poster Contest accepting entries
- Identifying with a gender
- Prescott has two TD passes as Cowboys top banged-up Titans
- Travis, No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl
- Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘BEautiful Game,’ has died
- Pocola hoops teams head to seventh-place games in tourneys
- Arkansas holds on to beat Kansas in 3 OTs in Liberty Bowl
- Retiring County Commissioners proud of accomplishments
Popular Content
Articles
- Even Keel band putting on New Year's Eve event with 'island' flavor
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Tomlin Energy Rescinds Permit Request
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
- OSDH reports active COVID cases spike to 118, death count up to 104 in county
- Local automobile dealership supplies lunch, Christmas gift to B&G Club
- Poteau Community Christmas Dinner slated Christmas Eve
- Basketball rankings: Pocola girls stand No. 1 in Class 2A after CNIT title; Howe, Whitesboro still in top four
- Jesus and round John virgin on the flight to Egypt
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.