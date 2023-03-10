popular
I'll do it later … much later
- By Andy and Renie Bowman
Everyone knows how to procrastinate — including me. I decided about two months ago to write this column. Finally, I had to force myself to sit down and begin. Why? Why do we humans put off doing what we know we need to do? From what I have observed, the animal kingdom doesn’t do that — just us.
There is no squirrel sighing, “Yeah, the winter’s coming and I know that there won’t be any nuts on the ground that I can scrounge, but I just don’t feel like hunting, carrying and storing those things this week. I’ll get to it…later.” No colony of ants is rebelling against the direct order of their queen ant to retrieve another home’s entire stash of food — crumb by crumb. “We just feel like doing something else today, Miz Queen. That last kitchen was plumb full of sugary stuff, so we wanna celebrate instead of working. A bunch of us have decided to just have our own picnic.”
