WISTER — A group of local organizations are working together to present the inaugural Awareness in the Park (Unity in the Community) event. This will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Wister Pride City Park.
Local groups will be present to provide public safety, mental health and prevention resources. A blood drive will take place at the Wister Fire Department from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
There will be a parade at 1 p.m. All horses, wagons, vehicles, etc … are welcome to join the parade. This will begin at the Wister Public School ballpark parking lot.
Free hot dogs will be provided courtesy of Love Fostering Hope and Allstate Pest Control.
Free music will be provided by Nick and Hunter McGowan.
For more information, call Renata Goolsby at (918) 649-7999.