The LeFlore County Development Coalition was the organization that helped put on this week's Oklahoma Southeast event for site consultants to take a look at Poteau and LeFlore County and report to potential firms who may be looking to expand into this area. It started Wednesday afternoon and ended Friday with a breakfast at Long Lake Resort.
"Wednesday afternoon, we had a finger-food event at (the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel) Lowery when they first got here to help break the ice," LeFlore County Development Coalition Chairman Ted Sheets said. "We had a good community night Wednesday evening at the old Montana Mike's Steak House. It was well attended. We kind of broke the ice and familiarize everyone site-consultant wise. They got to introduce themselves, so that was really good. The next day (Thursday), we got to hog hunt, they fished at Long Lake Resort and played golf at Wolf Ridge Country Club. We had two to three guide boats that took them out, and they had some success fishing."
Sheets said there were 11 consultants from not just Oklahoma, but other states such as Texas, Colorado and Mississippi.
"A lot of these site consultants are looking at deals with national companies that are looking for a spot to land (a place for business)," Sheets said. "The whole idea is to get these site consultants in and treat them to a good time, but pick their brain on what kind of projects they may have out there on the horizon and what they're looking for — and then show them what we (Poteau/LeFlore County) has to offer. A lot of times, they're not even aware this (places like Poteau/LeFlore County) is here. This is the first one of these we (LeFlore County Development Coalition) has hosted in Poteau. A lot of people attend these in other parts, like Hugo, Durant and Broken Bow."
One of those 11 consultants was Paige Webster, the owner of Webster Global Site Selector who is a site selection consultant.
"I've attended a lot of these events in southeast Oklahoma in Hugo, Broken Bow and Ardmore," said Webster, who has his main office in Phoenix and a secondary office in Denver. "I had not taken a chance to come look around Poteau. It was good to finally come here. I didn't know how big this community was as far as population. You do have a pretty good retail base here. I actually drove out (Friday morning) to the Industrial Park. I think there's an empty building I hadn't looked at that might be a potential (site for a business). I tell a city when a company leaves, it's devastating to that community, but, if we're aware of it, for a site selector, it's an opportunity to bring in a new project."
The main thing Webster does is he looks to expedite companies looking to expand by reducing cost in tiny markets.
"We may start out in 10 states or two states," Webster said. "Then, we narrow it down to the community that does a better job of doing the criteria the company is looking for. In our analysis, we analyze labor costs, transportation costs, real estate costs and utility costs, and at the end of it we look at the incentive package that a community or a state can provide."
Poteau's late mayor, Jeff Shockley, was an individual who left marks just about everywhere in Poteau. An event such as this week's three-day Oklahoma Southeast event is such a mark.
"A lot of these guys are very familiar with Jeff Shockley," Sheets said. "He did a great job. They know (Poteau Mayor) Scotty White and (Shockley's widow and current Poteau City Councilwoman) Connie (Shockley). Bringing them here was another step in getting them to like us (Poteau/LeFlore County) and to get them to come look at where we are."
"The benefit of having these events is that it gets our feet on the ground," Webster said. "We do a lot of analyzing on paper, but until you get a feel for what the community is. So, that increases your opportunity to have more projects. I do more industrial (genre of businesses). You have to keep a continuity. We do these (events where site consultants look over areas for potential business and industry) every year bringing in new consultants. There are only 275 site-selection consultants in the country, and you had 11 of them here the last three days. That's pretty impressive. You got to keep that continuity because if you on ly do one such event, they forget about you."
So, it is the desire of Sheets and the LeFlore County Development Coalition to have more Oklahoma Southeast events in Poteau and LeFlore County.
"We will have another event, but we just don't know when," Sheets said. "One of our goals that we hopefully accomplished is that Oklahoma Southeast is an organization that have these kind of big events two to three times a year. We're hoping we can get established as one of those annual events. We're trying to develop relationships so we can ask somebody back next year."
Sheets said the inaugural event was pretty successful.
"Overall, it was positive," Sheets said. "The event went well. There was no major hiccups, other than only one hog caught (in Thursday morning's hog hunt). I would say these things move pretty slow. You don't come out of one of these with a deal in place. These (finalizing hopeful plans) things take time. It didn't disappoint us at all. We would have been happier had we killed more hogs (Thursday morning at Bow Tie Hunting Ranch near Cameron). We only got one hog, and Sen. (Mark) Allen killed it. if anybody was going to get one, he's a good guy to get one."