OKLAHOMA SOUTHEAST EVENT GREETING
The Oklahoma Southeast Site Consultant Event began Wednesday afternoon with a finger-food greeting at the LeFlore County Museum. All total, 11 site consultants from not only Oklahoma but Texas, Colorado and Mississippi were in attendance as the LeFlore County Development Coalition showed them some prospective sites for new businesses to come to Poteau and/or LeFlore County. Some of the local business people in this photograph are LeFlore County Development Coalition Chairman Ted Sheets, back center, Poteau Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer Karen Wages, in front of Sheets, and The Community State Bank President/CEO Larry Spradley, front right.
PDN photo by David Seeley
The LeFlore County Development Coalition was the organization that helped put on this week's Oklahoma Southeast event for site consultants to take a look at Poteau and LeFlore County and report to potential firms who may be looking to expand into this area. It started Wednesday afternoon and ended Friday with a breakfast at Long Lake Resort.
"Wednesday afternoon, we had a finger-food event at (the LeFlore County Museum at Hotel) Lowery when they first got here to help break the ice," LeFlore County Development Coalition Chairman Ted Sheets said. "We had a good community night Wednesday evening at the old Montana Mike's Steak House. It was well attended. We kind of broke the ice and familiarize everyone site-consultant wise. They got to introduce themselves, so that was really good. The next day (Thursday), we got to hog hunt, they fished at Long Lake Resort and played golf at Wolf Ridge Country Club. We had two to three guide boats that took them out, and they had some success fishing."

