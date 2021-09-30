The inaugural Spooktacular Fall Festival will be going on throughout the month of October at Long Lake Resort, located on U.S. 59 between Poteau and Howe.
There will be a haunted barn experience and a zombie horde battle experience. Each event will cost $10 per person or $16 for a combined event ticket per person.
There also will be an inflatable slide, bounce houses a pumpkin patch and “Gram and Nan’s Sweet Sips” where for $1 per cup patrons can enjoy hot apple cider, hot cocoa and coffee.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. beginning Friday. The event will take place on Fridays only until Oct. 15. Beginning Oct. 22, the event will become a three-day event taking place Oct. 22-24 and Oct. 29-31.
The event’s host(s) are looking for actors to play in some of the live events.
To inquire about the roles available or for further information, call (918) 721-0076.