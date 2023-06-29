featured
Independence Day events in LeFlore County
- By Tom Firme Sports Editor
Here are some Independence Day events throughout LeFlore County. If there are others, email editor@poteaudailynews.com.
Poteau
The Celebrate America Independence Day celebration on Tuesday will be from 6-9 p.m. with water slides, face painting, games, music, food, prizes and fireworks. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.
The LeFlore County Historical Society, Poteau Kiwanis Club, Poteau Rotary Club, Evening Lions Club of Poteau, City of Poteau and Poteau Chamber are involved in presenting this event. Sponsors include Central National Bank, Jenson Enterprises, Kay Sullivan Real Estate, Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center and Bridgeman's Furniture.
