An inmate at the Jim E. Hamilton Correction Center near Hodgen walked away from the facility on Saturday.
At approximately 2 p.m. Saturday during an inmate count, staff discovered that inmate Rodney Williams was not present in his cell. Williams had placed a dummy on his bed, and covered it with a blanket.
Staff completed a sweep of the outside buildings and grounds at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.
Williams was last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday, when his unit was released for lunch. Staff are reviewing video to attempt to determinate a direction of travel.
Williams, 38, is a male serving a 15-year sentence out of Tulsa County for trafficking a controlled dangerous substance. Williams is a validated Hoover Crip.