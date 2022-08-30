International Overdose Awareness Day is Wednesday, Aug. 31. It is observed annually to recognize the prevalence of overdose deaths, and the LeFlore County Coalition for Healthy Living encourages this day to be one of remembrance, education and hope.This day is used to educate the public about drug overdose, remember the lives of people lost to drug overdoses, reduce stigma surrounding drug-related deaths and promote actionable prevention efforts.Drug addictions do not discriminate, and overdoses can affect people from all backgrounds in every part of the world. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime’s most recent Annual Drug Report, nearly half a million people around the world died as a result of drug use in 2019. Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Injury Prevention Services reveals that between 2016-20, there were more than 3,300 Oklahomans who died of an unintentional drug overdose and 38 of these deaths occurred in LeFlore County.“Overdose and overdose deaths are preventable with preparedness, education and community care.” longtime coalition member Robbie Mullens, who is the director of the Southeast Oklahoma Community Based Prevention Services, said.International Overdose Awareness Day is a “Time to Remember, Time to Act.Here are the important things to remember:• Educate yourself about drug overdose.• Share helpful overdose information on social media.• Know and recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose.• Carry Naloxone.• Help find treatment or care for someone who is struggling with substance use disorder.The LeFlore County Coalition for Healthy Living is working to develop and sustain a progressive safe, healthy and fun community and all community members are encouraged and welcome to become more involved.The coalition meets at 11:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of every month at Carl Albert State College’s Costner-Balentine Student Center on the second floor. To stay informed on coalition initiatives and activities, like and follow the LeFlore County Coalition for Healthy Living Facebook page.For more information on International Overdose Awareness Day, visit www.overdoseday.com.
International Overdose Awareness Day to be celebrated on Wednesday
