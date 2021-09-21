Rodney Williams, who escaped this past weekend from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center near Hodgen, was apprehended at 9 p.m. Monday in Oklahoma City.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) report Tuesday morning, agents with the Inspector General’s Office of the ODOC apprehended Williams.
Williams was returned into state custody in Oklahoma City without incident. ODOC Agents were assisted by the OKC Police Department as well as the United States Marshalls.
Charges will be presented to the District Attorney relating to the escape.