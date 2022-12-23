popular
Jesus and round John virgin on the flight to Egypt
- Andy and Renie Bowman
-
- Updated
- Comments
OK, let’s just accept it. Christmastime is a confusing mixture of Bible stories, family traditions, myths and fun Santa Claus tales, especially for kids like little Luke.
The 6-year-old boy bounced happily into the kitchen where his mom was putting lunch on the table. He proudly handed her the picture that he had drawn in Sunday School that morning. He waited confidently for the inevitable praise that his pictures always drew from her. He grinned as his dad came in from the living room and looked over her shoulder at their son’s handiwork.
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Even Keel band putting on New Year's Eve event with 'island' flavor
- Jesus and round John virgin on the flight to Egypt
- OSDH reports active COVID cases spike to 118, death count up to 104 in county
- Heavener Faithbridge Church having special Christmas service
- Poteau Community Christmas Dinner slated Christmas Eve
- Choctaw Nation closes offices early due to winter weather conditions
- Winter weather advisory issued
- Local automobile dealership supplies lunch, Christmas gift to B&G Club
Popular Content
Articles
- Parker, Pocola come through in clutch, beat Howe for Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament title
- Basketball rankings: Pocola girls stand No. 1 in Class 2A after CNIT title; Howe, Whitesboro still in top four
- Poteau Public School hires new superintendent; Teachers of the Year recognized
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Day 2: Howe, Pocola girls rout foes to meet in final
- Talihina's CNIT, two other basketball tourneys to see key matchups with area teams
- Good Times Community Theater Group putting on 'A Christmas Story the Musical' this weekend
- Suspect imprisoned on procuring obscene material charge
- Heavener female injured in single-vehicle accident Monday morning
- Talihina boys, Howe girls get top seeds JH LeFlore County Basketball Tournament
- Choctaw Nation Invitational Tournament Round 1 scores
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.