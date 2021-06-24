Two escapees from the Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center who escaped Wednesday afternoon were returned by that night.
McGlory is a 43 year-old black male serving 15 years for second-degree burglary, driving under the influence and carrying a firearm after felony conviction out of Oklahoma County.
Brock is a 21 year-old Hispanic male. Brock is serving five years for first-degree burglary and robbery out of Cleveland County.
Brock and McGlory were returned to custody by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections when they attempted to return to their housing unit at Jim E. Hamilton Correctional Center on Wednesday evening. The inmates were apprehended without incident within hours of their escape.