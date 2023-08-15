U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen at Heavener City Hall

U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen speaks at a town hall meeting at Heavener City Hall on Monday.

 By Tom Firme Sports Editor

U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen (R-OK 2) held five town hall meetings on Monday -- four in LeFlore County, visiting Talihina, Heavener, Panama and Pocola.

Brecheen, who is in his first year in Congress, spent most of his time talking about reducing federal spending.

