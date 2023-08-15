U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen (R-OK 2) held five town hall meetings on Monday -- four in LeFlore County, visiting Talihina, Heavener, Panama and Pocola.
Brecheen, who is in his first year in Congress, spent most of his time talking about reducing federal spending.
"We're going broke as a nation," he said at his town hall meeting at Heavener City Hall.
Brecheen clarified while taking questions for Heavener Public Schools administrators that he wants people in his district to get federal grant money as long as it's available.
"If money is being spent, I want us to be competitive," he said. "I don't think I'm being hypocritical when I say I want us to be competitive."
Brecheen's starting point for cutting the federal budget is getting is to 2019 levels.
"That will give us a shot in the arm," he said.
Brecheen proposed an efficiency model for grants.
Brecheen spoke of the need to be conservative on the farm bill, taking a hard look at the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Brecheen noted that 80 percent of the farm bill is SNAP funding. On June 13, Brecheen introduced a bill excluding soft drinks, candy, ice cream and prepared desserts from being purchased using SNAP benefits.
Saying that he can't touch Social Security and Medicare, Brecheen expressed a desire to "compartmentalize spending aside from Social Security and Medicare."
He emphasized sticking to his values.
"I'm as conservative as the day is long," he said.
Brecheen, who previously served eight years in the Oklahoma state senate and six years as a field representative for former U.S. Senator Tom Coburn, expressed his opposition to sending aid to Ukraine for its war against Russia, which began with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
At the end, Brecheen said he will serve a maximum of eight years in the House of Representatives.